The Art of the Dynamic Handgun is a 4-disc DVD set featuring over seven hours of actual live fire class instruction and additional instructional material.Using a diverse group of beginner, intermediate, and advanced students, instructors Travis Haley and Chris Costa guide the class from the fundamentals of handgun operation, to problem solving, and through complex real-life scenarios. This progression from basic to advanced weapon manipulation pushes students of all skill levels to their failure points, illustrating how even the best shooters can advance and excel.
