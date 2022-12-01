The Art of the Impossible: MC Escher and Me

Not Available

Dutch graphic artist MC Escher created some of the most famous graphic illusions in 20th century popular culture. He inspired artists, designers and film directors. Yet his most profound impact was on a different field to art entirely – mathematics. Cosmologist Professor Sir Roger Penrose is one of the world’s leading mathematicians. His research into black holes with Stephen Hawking transformed our understanding of the big bang. In this film, coinciding with the first ever major UK retrospective of Escher’s work Professor Penrose now reveals how his own mathematical sketches inspired some of Escher’s best-known masterpieces.