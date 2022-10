Not Available

An occult horror prequel to the genre-bending short film, Blackbags. This focuses on the supernatural origins of masked murderer, the Meathead, who has been conjured up from the depths of Hell by descendants of the Order of Our Goatish Lord. Their age-old rivals, the Watermoon family, have summoned a terrible, monstrous force of their own, hoping to prevent the curse of the Meathead from devastating the land and claiming souls for his dark master, Satan.