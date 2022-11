Not Available

We follow the philosophy student and yodeler Polkabjørn on his way to the ultimate yodel experiences, and to success. He and his musical companion "Kleine Heine" take their yodel act from the narrow fjords of Norway to huge stadium concerts, the world's leading throat expert, the Faroe Islands, Texas and Germany. We meet their enthusiastic manager, a male stripper and one of the biggest yodel fans in the world.