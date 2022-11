Not Available

Fabrikant, Ilya Artamonov of the former serfs. His desire to strengthen and develop the business knows no obstacles. He is still associated with the peasants and craftsmen, but with his death, this relationship ends. Between Peter Artamonov, his son, who became the owner of the factory, and the workers grows a wall of enmity. The first political speeches are brewing. On the side of the proletariat becomes the heir artemovskogo case Ilya Artamonov, Jr.