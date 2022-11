Not Available

Climbing the floors of the tower-workshop, the artist Igor Makarevich builds a path along the figurative tower - one of the most frequent and important motives of his work. The artist is followed by a character created by him, which appears in the film as a subjective view. Makarevich, through his works, speaks on such often taboo topics as death and madness, without leaving a subtle irony and lyrical outlook on things.