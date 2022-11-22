The Artists

Not Available

Director Susanne Ullerich had often asked herself, “How will I earn money [as an artist]?” Because she couldn’t easily answer this and many other questions, she decided to interview other like-minded people. The interviews all take place in a studio, where the goal was to place the interviewees in a sort of job interview situation. The interviewees have many different nationalities and backgrounds and were subjected to a litany of questions covering the themes of work, art, satisfaction, wishes, creativity, study and their personal life situations. The goal was not to build a personal profile of each individual, but rather to present a forum to discuss each of the questions.