“The Ascent of Man..” Parts I, II, & III videotapes focus on the human psyche, its possible primordial essence and subsequent deviations thereof. This is expressed through the use of archetypal/stereotypical representations delivered by broadcast television (illustrating ‘mans’ interrelationship to ‘man’, nature & technology) juxtaposed with references to present a world view of scientific materialism’s analytical experiments and propagation of a standard social order. An order devised from the overwhelming and problematic intentionality enforced by the ontologically debased media industry predominate in our time.