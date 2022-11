Not Available

I remember the first day of class, George brought in that column from the Utah Herald Star, the ode to the truck driver, by Dan Armstrong (?), and read it aloud to us, with feeling, selling the concept. Hilarious! Then we quickly got down to business and watched THE THING by Howard Hawks. He owned as print, of course. Stu and I shine in the roadhouse performance sequence. Rig Rock never sounded better. —Mitch McNeil