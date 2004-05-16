The Assassination of Richard Nixon

It’s 1974 and Sam Bicke has lost everything. His wife leaves him with his three kids, his boss fires him, his brother turns away from him, and the bank won’t give him any money to start anew. He tries to find someone to blame for his misfortunes and comes up with the President of the United States who he plans to murder.
|Naomi Watts
|Marie Bicke
|Don Cheadle
|Bonny Simmons
|Jack Thompson
|Jack Jones
|Nick Searcy
|Tom Ford
|Michael Wincott
|Julius Bicke
|Mykelti Williamson
|Harold Mann
View Full Cast >