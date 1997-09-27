1997

The Assignment

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 1997

Studio

Triumph Films

Jack Shaw (DONALD SUTHERLAND) has experienced the terror first-hand. He's a top CIA agent who's tracked international killer-for-hire Carlos "The Jackal" Sanchez for over twenty years and barely survived Carlos' devastating bombing of a Parisian cafe. Now, he finally gets a break when he discovers Carlos' dead ringer: American naval officer and dedicated family man Annibal Ramirez (AIDAN QUINN).

Cast

Aidan QuinnAnnibal Ramirez / Carlos
Donald SutherlandJack Shaw / Henry Fields
Ben KingsleyAmos
Claudia FerriMaura Ramirez
Céline BonnierCarla
Vlasta VránaKGB Head Officer

