2009

Tinseltown has its movers and shakers, but they all first started somewhere as The Assistants in Hollywood. The Assistants is a new movie opening December 3. It's a story about a group of Hollywood assistants who use their positions to lie, con, and blackmail their way into producing their own movie. Though it's funny, certainly, there's also great truth in it. In the film, all these twentysomethings - wannabe actors, writers, directors, craftsmen, etc. - yearn, dream, hope and pray to one day be a success in the film business like those they work for and see all around them. Be careful what you wish for - particularly in Hollywood