The Associate

Laurel Ayres is a businesswoman trying to make it but unfortunately she works at a investment firm where she does all the work but all the senior investors like Frank Peterson grab all the credit. She then leaves and starts her own firm. While trying to find clients Laurel pretends that she has a male partner named Robert Cutty. And when she starts to do well all of her clients wants to meet Cutty which is difficult since he doesn't exist.
|Dianne Wiest
|Sally Dugan
|Eli Wallach
|Donald Fallon
|Tim Daly
|Frank Peterson
|Bebe Neuwirth
|Camille Scott
|Austin Pendleton
|Aesop Franklin
|Lainie Kazan
|Cindy Mason
