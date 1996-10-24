1996

The Associate

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 24th, 1996

Studio

Interscope Communications

Laurel Ayres is a businesswoman trying to make it but unfortunately she works at a investment firm where she does all the work but all the senior investors like Frank Peterson grab all the credit. She then leaves and starts her own firm. While trying to find clients Laurel pretends that she has a male partner named Robert Cutty. And when she starts to do well all of her clients wants to meet Cutty which is difficult since he doesn't exist.

Cast

Dianne WiestSally Dugan
Eli WallachDonald Fallon
Tim DalyFrank Peterson
Bebe NeuwirthCamille Scott
Austin PendletonAesop Franklin
Lainie KazanCindy Mason

