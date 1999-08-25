1999

The Astronaut's Wife

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 25th, 1999

Studio

New Line Cinema

When astronaut Spencer Armacost returns to Earth after a mission that nearly cost him his life, he decides to take a desk job in order to see his beautiful wife, Jillian, more often. Gradually, Jillian notices that Spencer's personality seems to have changed, but her concerns fade when she discovers that she's pregnant. As Jillian grows closer to becoming a mother, her suspicions about Spencer return. Why does it seem as if he's a different person?

Cast

Johnny DeppCommander Spencer Armacost
Charlize TheronJillian Armacost
Joe MortonSherman Reese
Clea DuVallNan
Nick CassavetesCaptain Alex Streck
Donna MurphyNatalie Streck

