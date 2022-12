Not Available

A soft-sell argument to women for building an investor-owned nuclear power plant in Connecticut. To illustrate the increasing need for electricity, the live-action film follows Eve from infancy to womanhood and parallels her growing use of electrical appliances with that of millions of other “Eve”s across the region. Lin Nelson wrote, “Eve dances, flits, and demurely gyrates through a world charged with electricity and rich with all the wonders of a dream house.”