Trevor Blackburn (Andras Jones) is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Faith (Beth Bates), in a brutal ritual. He's sentenced to live in an experimental rehabilitation community and falls into a coma. When he wakes up, he meets the mysterious Dr. Elk (Jeffrey Combs), who tortures Trevor in an attempt to learn the whereabouts of a powerful occult book. As other patients start to disappear, Trevor begins to wonder who and where he really is.