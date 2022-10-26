Not Available

The Attorney

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

WithUs Films

In the early 1980s, South Korea is torn by student protests over the lack of representation in the government. Song Woo-Seok is a successful attorney in Busan specializing in tax law. His views regarding civil liberties are changed by student activist Park Jin-woo. When Jin-Woo is brutally tortured and put on trial for his activism, Woo-seok decides to defend Jin-woo as his client.

Cast

Song Kang-hoSong U-seok
Kim Young-ae최순애(Sunae Choe)
Oh Dal-Su박동호(Dongho Park)
Yim Si-wan진우(Jinu)
Song Young-Chang판사(judge)
Kwak Do-wonCha Dongyeong

