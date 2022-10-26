The Attorney

In the early 1980s, South Korea is torn by student protests over the lack of representation in the government. Song Woo-Seok is a successful attorney in Busan specializing in tax law. His views regarding civil liberties are changed by student activist Park Jin-woo. When Jin-Woo is brutally tortured and put on trial for his activism, Woo-seok decides to defend Jin-woo as his client.
|Song Kang-ho
|Song U-seok
|Kim Young-ae
|최순애(Sunae Choe)
|Oh Dal-Su
|박동호(Dongho Park)
|Yim Si-wan
|진우(Jinu)
|Song Young-Chang
|판사(judge)
|Kwak Do-won
|Cha Dongyeong
