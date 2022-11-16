The Au Pair's Initiation

Not Available

Poppy Pleasure is a charming young woman who, like many other girls her age, needs money to pay for her education. Preferring to rely only on herself to support her lifestyle, she chose to become an au pair for a few months. Fortunately for her, her search was very successful and she was lucky enough to find a charming host family... on the surface. Anissa Kate and Kristof Cale have a superb house that Anissa hastily shows Poppy around as soon as she arrives. The pretty blonde didn't expect such a warm welcome. When Anissa hugs her to welcome her, she is a little surprised... but this is only the beginning! After a welcome dinner, Poppy goes back to her room while Anissa and Kristof both go to theirs.