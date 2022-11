Not Available

It's Christmas in Toronto, 1978. Eight-year-old Meehee Park longs for two things: to make her mother happy and to get a Cindy doll from Santa. But she soon realizes that Santa isn't real and her parents are struggling to make ends meet. This distresses Meehee to no end, that is until one fateful day when she comes across a neighbourhood auction that will pit her two greatest desires, leaving Meehee to choose between dreams of the past and fitting in with the present.