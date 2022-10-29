The Aunties

Not Available

The action of the story takes place around the Christmas time, when, as usually, the most unbelievable miracles come to life. The story starts with Maria - future doctor and meanwhile an eager student of medical university, her best friend Lilyka - a colorful and charismatic young lady who is always in search of man of her life, and Maria grandfather, who is her only relative - a kind but deeply sad amateur painter. The heroes live their ordinary lifes with their worries and laughs until at Christmas Eve they receive a phone call... Three Aunties, who named them self as distant relatives, announce their arrival within an hour. With their arrival the story becomes dashing and somehow magical. Moreover, the plot gets twisted with engaging gold diggers, an amorous Navy officer and even an Arab sheikh! This mixture of dynamic plot and outstanding characters played by Russian top-stars create a kind, romantic and extraordinary amusing story!