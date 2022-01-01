The Australian Pink Floyd Show - Live at the Hammersmith Apollo

Not Available

Recorded at the Hammersmith Apollo on the 17th July 2011. Includes; Disc 1 Shine On You Crazy Diamond 1-5, Welcome To The Machine, Coming Back to Life, Arnold Layne, Sorrow, Learning to fly, Dogs, Speak To Me, Breathe, On The Run, Time, Breathe (Reprise), The Great Gig In The Sky, What Do You Want From Me, Careful with that Axe Eugene, Money, The Happiest Days Of Our Lives, Another Brick In The Wall part 2, Wish You Were Here, One Of These Days, Comfortably Numb, Run Like Hell. The band were described by Floyd drummer Nick Mason as "Very good, probably better than we are," and even engaged by David Gilmour to perform at his 50th birthday celebration! The Australian Pink Floyd Show have also been described by Sunday Times as "The best tribute band in the world".