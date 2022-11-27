The Australian Pink Floyd Show – The Essence

Not Available

The music of Pink Floyd and the total work of art of this iconic group has been shaping our culture for six decades now. It is an indispensable part of our view of the world. For more than 30 years, The Australian Pink Floyd Show has ensured that this unparalleled cultural heritage appears as vividly as ever, and can renew itself time and again. With their very own, often humorous but always dedicated look at the oeuvre of great role models, they not only create the faithful audio-visual reproduction of Pink Floyd's best moments from all eras, they also rarely bring what they hear to life and thus create magnificent concert experiences.