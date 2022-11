Not Available

Self-service gas bars aren't a modern phenomenon, as evidenced by this visionary cartoon. The Auto Clinic is automated... everyone is treated alike by the three gas pumps until a pretty customer comes along, then they all turn on the charm... but when a cigar-smoking troublemaker comes along, they give him the "treatment." Krazy Kat protects his anthropomorphic service station from the gangster. Lots of bizarre visuals in this one!