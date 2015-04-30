2015

Avengers: Age of Ultron

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2015

Studio

Marvel Studios

When Tony Stark tries to jumpstart a dormant peacekeeping program, things go awry and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are put to the ultimate test as the fate of the planet hangs in the balance. As the villainous Ultron emerges, it is up to The Avengers to stop him from enacting his terrible plans, and soon uneasy alliances and unexpected action pave the way for an epic and unique global adventure.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.Tony Stark / Iron Man
Chris HemsworthThor Odinson
Mark RuffaloBruce Banner / The Hulk
Chris EvansSteve Rogers / Captain America
Scarlett JohanssonNatasha Romanoff / Black Widow
Jeremy RennerClint Barton / Hawkeye

Images

