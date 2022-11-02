The Avenging Fist

Not Available

In the not too distant future, scientists begin to conduct research on the Power Glove, a device that will yield unimaginable power. But the gloves... In the not too distant future, scientists begin to conduct research on the Power Glove, a device that will yield unimaginable power. But the gloves were stolen by the ambitious special agent War 21, who subsequently disappears. Twenty years later, Combat 21 re-emerges to rule the world, calling himself the God of Fists. Now a new generation of special agents must come together and defeat the omnipotent enemy.