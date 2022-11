Not Available

The HBO series "The Wire" was based on the lives of real gangsters from Baltimore. LEGENDS OF THE UNWIRED is the first film to expose those real lives, the real people that the characters of The Wire is based upon. In this DVD, the real Avon "Bodie" Barksdale, tells all to his on screen character’s actor, Wood Harris. Bodie reveals the uncensored truth about drugs, sex, violence and death.