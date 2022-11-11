The Awakening of Bianca

Not Available

Angelo and his daughter Bianca are poor Italian immigrants. They sell fruit and vegetables on the street with the help of Nicola, who is in love with Bianca. To Nicola's dismay, a flirtatious barber by the name of Guiseppe begins to attract Bianca's attention. What Bianca does not realize is that Guiseppe is only interested in her hair, which a wig maker is willing to pay a considerable sum for. When Angelo falls ill and they find themselves without money for food or medicine, Bianca is left with little choice. - Harpodeon