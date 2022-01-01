Not Available

The Axis of Awesome is an Australian musical comedy act. The band's members are Jordan Raskopoulos, Lee Naimo and Benny Davis. The trio cover a wide variety of performance styles, and perform a combination of original material and pop parodies. In February 2010, The Axis of Awesome released their second album Infinity Rock Explosion! and performed sold out seasons at The Adelaide Fringe Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, The Sydney Comedy Festival and The Singapore Flipside Festival. They received The Time Out award for best local talent at the Sydney comedy festival and recorded their first DVD "The Axis of Awesome Live" which was released in Australia on 6 October 2010 by Punchline and Beyond Entertainment.