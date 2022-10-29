The Azores 3D

Not Available

The Azores in 3D takes viewers on a journey to the last bastion in the Atlantic, the resting place of sharks, whales, manta rays and huge swarms of fish, but also whale catchers and discoverers. The archipelago, consisting of seven islands in the middle of the Atlantic, half way between the continents of Europe and America, enchants and presents visitors with a unique ambience of relaxation and adventure. Experience this World Heritage Site and diving paradise and join us on this amazing 3D adventure.