When one-eyed Southern pastor William J. Seymour was barred from the Los Angeles church that sent for him in 1906, he started the Azusa Street Revival and spawned the modern-day Pentecostal movement. Investigating the revival-linked mysteries of salvation, sanctification and speaking in tongues, this fascinating program includes interviews with Dr. Jack W. Hayford, Dr. Marilyn Hickey, Bishop Noel Jones and the Rev. William M. Wilson.