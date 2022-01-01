The Baby of Mâcon

A town cursed with barren women and famine is saved by a miracle birth to an old, ugly woman: the Mother. Immediately afterwards, the old woman's Daughter (Ormond) claims to have delivered the baby herself in a virgin birth. She imprisons the Mother and begins to exploit the Baby by selling blessings to the desperate townspeople of Mâcon.
|Julia Ormond
|The Daughter
|Ralph Fiennes
|The Bishop's Son
|Philip Stone
|The Bishop
|Don Henderson
|The Father Confessor
|Jeff Nuttall
|Jessica Hynes
