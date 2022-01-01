1994

The Baby of Mâcon

  • Drama
  • History
  • Horror

Release Date

November 3rd, 1994

Studio

Cine Electra

A town cursed with barren women and famine is saved by a miracle birth to an old, ugly woman: the Mother. Immediately afterwards, the old woman's Daughter (Ormond) claims to have delivered the baby herself in a virgin birth. She imprisons the Mother and begins to exploit the Baby by selling blessings to the desperate townspeople of Mâcon.

Cast

Julia OrmondThe Daughter
Ralph FiennesThe Bishop's Son
Philip StoneThe Bishop
Don HendersonThe Father Confessor
Jeff Nuttall
Jessica Hynes

