The Baby Stealer

After a traumatizing robbery, Rachel and her husband Peter decide to move away from the city to start their family. Rachel finds it difficult to get to know her new neighbors, with the exception of Sandy. The two women hit it off instantly, and when Rachel is put on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy, Sandy is more than willing to help. However, things start to take a dark turn when Rachel notices Sandy’s suspicious behavior. Rachel then sees Sandy with a baby no one even knew she had. As Sandy’s odd behavior begins to spiral out of control, Rachel begins to fear her unborn child may be what Sandy truly desires. Sara Mitich, Kristian Bruun, Brigitte Kingsley star.