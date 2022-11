Not Available

Two weeks before the birth of her first child, New Yorker Shaina Feinberg, recounts her reluctant journey to motherhood in a video letter to her son. Clearly influenced by old Woody Allen films, her letter becomes a series of vignettes that include her newly sober husband, her goofy Upper West Side parents, an adorable Shih Tzu, a neurotic shrink and her own views on daytime television.