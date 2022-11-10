Not Available

The Babysitters

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Upload Films

Seventeen-year-old Shirley (Katherine Waterston) is a good student who works as a babysitter in order to make money for college. One night Michael (John Leguizamo), a father Shirley works for, confesses he's unhappy with married life. Shirley has a crush on Michael, and seizes this moment to kiss him. Michael is so happy he presents Shirley with a big tip, which gives her an idea. Shirley plans to make extra money by setting up her teenage friends with other unhappy fathers.

Cast

Katherine WaterstonShirley Lyner
Cynthia NixonGail Beltran
Andy ComeauJerry Tuchman
Denis O'HareStan Lyner
Lauren BirkellMelissa Rowan
Louisa KrauseBrenda Woodberg

