Not Available

A long forgotten friend is getting ready to be married, so an opportunity for a bachelor party will not be missed by our beloved heroes. There is one significant difference tough, that will test their limits: The wedding will take place in Crete and the Cretan relatives of the bride are not joking at all. New friends and also enemies will join the team. They will confront Cretan vendettas but also the consequences of the most epic bachelor party ever!