The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer

Teenaged Susan Turner, with a severe crush on playboy artist Richard Nugent, sneaks into his apartment to model for him and is found there by her sister Judge Margaret Turner. Threatened with jail, Nugent agrees to date Susan until the crush abates. He counters Susan's comic false sophistication by even more comic put-on teenage mannerisms, with a slapstick climax.
|Myrna Loy
|Judge Margaret Turner
|Shirley Temple
|Susan Turner
|Rudy Vallée
|Tommy Chamberlain
|Ray Collins
|Dr. Matt Beemish
|Harry Davenport
|Judge Thaddeus Turner
|Johnny Sands
|Jerry White
