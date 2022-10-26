1947

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

July 23rd, 1947

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Teenaged Susan Turner, with a severe crush on playboy artist Richard Nugent, sneaks into his apartment to model for him and is found there by her sister Judge Margaret Turner. Threatened with jail, Nugent agrees to date Susan until the crush abates. He counters Susan's comic false sophistication by even more comic put-on teenage mannerisms, with a slapstick climax.

Cast

Myrna LoyJudge Margaret Turner
Shirley TempleSusan Turner
Rudy ValléeTommy Chamberlain
Ray CollinsDr. Matt Beemish
Harry DavenportJudge Thaddeus Turner
Johnny SandsJerry White

