On Christmas weekend in a quaint Texas hotel, JOE BINGHAM, runs into the love of his life, AMY WALKER, the one that got away, she's visiting home for the holiday. The kick is, it's on the eve of Joe's white-winter wedding nuptials to DAISY SPUR, the girl next door who he's settling for. So, Joe has one night to find out if there's a chance he can get back together with Amy before he marries Daisy with no regrets.