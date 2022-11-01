The Backyardigans: Legend of the Volcano Sisters

Not Available

Play along with Tyrone, Tasha, Uniqua, Pablo and Austin as they transform the backyard into amazing adventures! Journey to a far off land with the Luau Brothers to visit the Volcano Sisters in this exciting new adventure filled with dance and music. Will Tyrone, Pablo and Austin be able to stop the volcano from erupting and ruining the luau by bringing a special gift to Uniqua and Tasha? Episodes include Legend of the Volcano Sisters, The Swamp Creature, Horsing Around, and Special Delivery