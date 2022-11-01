The Backyardigans: Mission to Mars

Not Available

"Mission to Mars" will be a day/date release and is tied into a TENTPOLE event on Nick Jr. The main episode takes the Backyardigans to outer space and an underground Martian city. The main program of the DVD will include 4 episodes, each approximately 24 minutes in length, for an approximate total runtime of 100 minutes. This DVD release also features the voice of Grammy award winning singer Alicia Keys as Mommy Martian. Alicia Keys also sings one song titled "Boinga" on the main episode. Episodes include Mission to Mars, Samurai Pie, Scared of You, and Whodunit?