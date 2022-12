Not Available

Habib returns to Iran after many years and goes after his fellow Aziz but finds him in an asylum not talking and not remembering anything about his past. By the request of the doctors Habib begins to tell Aziz about their past life and the story of their friendship when both were bank's employees. They grew up together and began working in the bank's security carrying bags of money, until one day when some thieves rub the money from them and run away.