Two best pals become targets for terror and violence when they travel from the United States to Europe on vacation. After his friend is kidnapped by Russian mobsters, Eric (Damian Chapa) must stumble through a tangle of betrayal and greed to free him. Complicating the situation are two mysterious women, a psychopathic gang leader and a lie that will tear apart Eric's world in this noir drama written and directed by Chapa.