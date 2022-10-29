The Bag Lady

Not Available

Based on a true story, Ray is a homeless teenager from a broken home when he becomes a father and catches a five year prison sentence for participating in a robbery that killed his best friend. Refreshed and inspired by his new wife Jessica, Ray emerges from prison a changed man but struggles to balance life as a father, husband, and son. Faced with the challenges of dealing with his son's bitter mother Felicia, and the permanent emotional damage inflicted by his own mother, Ray is determined to beat the odds and break the negative cycles that have plagued his family for generations.