2014

The Bag Man

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

February 27th, 2014

Studio

TinRes Entertainment

Thriller that follows the story of Jack (John Cusack), a tough guy with chronic bad luck but human touches. Hired by Dragna (Robert De Niro), a legendary crime boss to complete a simple but unusual task, the plot centers around the anticipated arrival of Dragna who has summoned Jack and a host of shady characters to a remote location for unknown reasons. Over the course of a long and violently eventful night awaiting Dragna's arrival, Jack's path crosses that of Rivka (Rebecca Da Costa), a stunningly beautiful woman whose life becomes physically and emotionally entangled with Jack's. When Dragna finally arrives on the scene there are sudden and extreme consequences for all.

Cast

John CusackJack
Rebecca Da CostaRivka
Robert De NiroDragna
Crispin GloverNed
Dominic PurcellLarson
Kirk JonesLizard

