Welcome to the far-famed and most reliable Balanced Particle Freeway, a magical adventure that can take you anywhere in the world in no time at all! That's what the dragon Mizuchi tells Lili and Bede when he unexpectedly crash lands in their backyard. The children discover that there is an entrance to the Balanced Particle Freeway just outside their back gate and it catapults them from school holiday boredom into high adventure.