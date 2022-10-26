The Ballad of Cable Hogue

Double-crossed and left without water in the desert, Cable Hogue is saved when he finds a spring. It is in just the right spot for a much needed rest stop on the local stagecoach line, and Hogue uses this to his advantage. He builds a house and makes money off the stagecoach passengers. Hildy, a whore from the nearest town, moves in with him. Hogue has everything going his way until the advent of the automobile ends the era of the stagecoach.
|Stella Stevens
|Hildy
|David Warner
|Joshua
|Slim Pickens
|Ben Fairchild
|L.Q. Jones
|Taggart
|Strother Martin
|Bowen
|R. G. Armstrong
|Quittner
