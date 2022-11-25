Not Available

The Ballad of Des & Mo

    Des and Mo are an Irish couple who arrive in Melbourne on their second honeymoon, but their luggage doesn't arrive with them. Their troubles worsen once their bankcard is swallowed at the ATM, forcing them to stay at a hostel. When Des is charged for abuse towards airport staff and Mo is forced to pawn her wedding ring to release him, it looks like the romance is over. However it is Des & Mo's unexpected encounters that lead them to a greater adventure than they could have ever imagined.

