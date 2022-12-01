Not Available

“The Ballad of Don Lewis” is an independently produced documentary about a pioneering multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and electronic engineer who utilized his genius to design and create sounds that have shaped the world’s musical landscape. In the 1970’s and 1980’s, Don Lewis gained iconic status throughout the San Francisco live music scene while performing with a revolutionary instrument of his own design – LEO (Live Electronic Orchestra)… an innovative cohesion of synthesizers and sound modules which proved to be a decade ahead of its time. “The Ballad of Don Lewis” is the story of an American pioneer as he battled technological and social challenges, while attaining creative fulfillment during music’s most exciting and inspiring era.