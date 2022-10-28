Not Available

THE BALLAD OF IMMORTAL JOE is the third "chapter" of Beastly Bards, written with a nod to traditional cowboy songs and to the northern ballads of Robert W. Service. "Immortal Joe" puts a haunted twist on a tragically romantic Western. Voiced by the wonderful Canadian actor Kenneth Welsh (Twin Peaks, The Aviator, The Day After Tomorrow). Produced in partnership with our awesome friends at Varipix, The Ballad Of Immortal Joe is the third "chapter" in the silly rhyme collection "Beastly Bards".