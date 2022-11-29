The Ballad of Junior

Not Available

In a cold Yonkers, NY, we roll with JUNIOR, a Dominican fresh out of college trying to make a few dollars and hopefully bring the "love of his life" (one of his Uber passengers) to this year's thanksgiving dinner so that his Mom stops asking if he’ll ever find love. He can't stand still, though. Juniors admiration for people and relationships influences his drive for romance and constant bond with people, while his stubbornness and lack of self-awareness induce his cyclic heartbreaks.