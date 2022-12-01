The Ballad of Marie Nord and Her Clients

Not Available

Marie is a social worker in an immigrant dense suburb. Outside her daily work she runs a youth center, leads courses and functions as parole officer for young Belem, who has served time in a correctional center. She also takes care of Belem's son, Ray, when Ray's mother is at work. Belem's release from prison coincides with the appearance of an irritatingly nosy economist from the social services head quarters, curious about Marie's impressing but costly work. As pressure mounts, Marie's true feelings rise to the surface and her methods and motives are questioned.